Austin Peay State University Volleyball travels to Stetson then Florida Gulf Coast this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball team returns to Florida for the second time this season, but for the first time in ASUN Conference play.

Austin Peay State University faces Stetson in a Friday 5:00pm CT match before squaring off against preseason ASUN favorite Florida Gulf Coast in a Saturday 4:00pm CT match.

The match against FGCU will be played on the Eckerd College campus in St. Petersburg, Florida after the Eagles had to relocate its home matches due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.



Last weekend, the Governors opened their home ASUN slate by splitting a pair of matches against the other half of the ASUN’s Florida contingent. Austin Peay State University won Friday’s match against Jacksonville in three sets but saw a 15-match home win streak snapped by a four-set loss to North Florida, Saturday.



Tegan Seyring paced Austin Peay State University in last weekend’s matches, scoring 27 kills (3.86 per set) and a .375 attack percentage. However, no other APSU Govs hitter finished the weekend with more than 14 kills. Meanwhile, Erin Eisenhart posted 27 digs (3.86 per set) to lead a defense that averaged 16 digs per set.

In addition, Maggie Keenan posted 10 blocks (1.43 per set) in the two matches.

Through The Rotation

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring has roared out of the ASUN Conference gates. She leads the APSU Govs with 49 kills (3.27 per set) and a .370 attack percentage in four league matches. She ranks among the ASUN Top 10 in both kills per set (ninth) and attack percentage (fifth) in league play.

After leading the Govs’ offense through the first four weeks, right-side hitter Mikayla Powell is still searching for answers in ASUN play.

She is averaging 1.93 kills per set and has a .185 attack percentage in league play. Entering league play, she was averaging 3.45 kills per set and had a .349 attack percentage.

Kelsey Mead and Janvier Buggs have teamed up at setter this season, the fourth-consecutive year the Govs have used a setting tandem. Mead has a team-best 6.24 assists and 2.24 digs per set while Buggs has 3.88 assists per set.

Buggs also leads the Govs with 21 service aces (0.38 per set) and ranks seventh among ASUN servers in total aces. She is averaging an ace every 9.14 serve attempts this season.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan leads the Govs with 58 blocks (0.98 per set) and has four outings of six-plus blocks this season. She ranks 11th in the ASUN in blocks per set.

Middle blocker Jaida Clark is one of four Govs’ hitters with 100-plus kills this season. She notched nine kills against Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky during the ASUN opening weekend and has seven matches of nine-plus kills in 2022.

Erin Eisenhart has picked up where she left off last season, averaging 4.22 digs per set at the libero spot. She ranks fourth in the ASUN and is pacing an APSU defense that ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.56 digs per set.

After posting two double-digit kill outings in the season’s first two weeks, outside hitter Marlayna Bullington had a string of three-straight double-digit kill outings, Sept. 16-23.

APSU GOVS, Quickly

Austin Peay State University enters its third weekend of ASUN Conference play after splitting each of its first two weekends. They are one of six teams (out of 14) that are .500 after two weekends.

APSU has won the Friday match and dropped the Saturday match each of those weekends. The Govs are 7-1 on Fridays and 2-5 on Saturdays this season.

About Stetson



Stetson

QUICKLY: Stetson saw its home-and-home set against FGCU postponed due to Hurricane Ian, meaning Friday’s match will be its first since September 24th. The Hatters won the Georgia Southern tourney to open the season and then claimed their own tourney title and owned an 8-1 record after three weeks.

W2W4: Stetson boasts the ASUN’s third most-efficient offense, with a .241 attack percentage, and is ranked fourth in the opponent’s hitting percentage (.165). Sophia Groom is leading that offensive effort with a .330 attack percentage that is sixth in the ASUN.

About Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Gulf Coast

QUICKLY: The ASUN preseason favorites, Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) also returns to the court for the first time since September 24th. The Eagles suffered a five-set upset at the hands of North Florida to begin ASUN play but rallied to sweep Jacksonville, leveling their record. FGCU opened the season winning the Maryland Invitational and then claimed its own tourney title to end the first four weeks with a 10-3 mark.

W2W4: Erin Shomaker leads the Eagles with 201 kills in 2022, her 3.79 kills per set ranking third among ASUN hitters. But keep a watchful eye on FGCU at the service line where they lead the ASUN with 1.92 aces per set and have two servers – Skylar English (0.53 aces per set) and Chelsey Lockey (0.42 aces per set) – ranked among the ASUN’s top 10.