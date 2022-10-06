Clarksville Police Department releases Victims Name from Fatality Crash on Tiny Town Road at Tara Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on October 5th, 2022 at approximately 3:30pm, 47-year-old Sean Braxton (black male) of Clarksville was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town Road when he crossed over the continuous left turn lane and into the westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road, hitting a 2003 Jeep Liberty head-on.

The Jeep was being driven by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge (white male) of Clarksville and he had two passengers in his vehicle, a 16-year-old juvenile (white male) and 19-year-old Kaydanace Robinson (white female).

Robinson was flown by a life-flight helicopter to Nashville and is reported in stable condition, Labarge and the juvenile passenger were transported to Tennova Healthcare and are reported in stable condition.



Sean Braxton was pronounced deceased at the scene and the next of kin notifications have been made. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release.



Investigator Gadberry with the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to please contact him at 931.648.0656 ext. 5221.