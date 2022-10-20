51.9 F
Austin Peay State University Softball to hold Red & Black World Series

Austin Peay State University Softball set for annual Red & Black World Series to wrap-up fall schedule. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes its fall slate of games with its annual Red & Black World Series, beginning with a Friday 4:00pm contest at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. 

The series continues with a Monday 3:00pm game with the tie-breaking third game scheduled for Tuesday at 3:00pm.
 
The teams were drafted earlier in the week with the Red Team being led by sophomore pitcher Samantha Miener and the Black Team being led by junior pitcher Jordan Benefiel
 
Both team leaders come into the series with high expectations and enthusiasm about the inter-squad matchup. 
 
Captain Samantha Miener – Red Team: “I’m very excited about this Red and Black World Series, especially about my team. I think our energy and the competitiveness in our team will bring three great ball games. Our lineup through in and out has great hitters and amazing defensive players. I’m looking forward to watching us, Red Rebels, squashing the black widows in our World Series.” 
 
Captain Jordan Benefiel – Black Team: “I am really excited to see what the black squad is going to do for the Red and Black World Series this year! I really believe our team is going to be able to show up and execute on all aspects of the game. Black squad is going to bring a lot of energy and excitement to the series!” 

Red Team roster Black Team roster
Capt. Smantha Miener  P Capt. Jordan Benefiel   P
Ashley Martin                 P Emberly Nichols            P
Skylar Sheridan             IF Mea Clark                     C
Macee Roberts              IF Charley Pursley          OF
Kylie Campbell              C Jaya Herring               OF
Ainsley Grimes              C Morgan McMahon       OF
Gabi Apiag                    IF Emily Harkleroad         UT
Morgan Zuege              IF Lexi Osowski               IF
Raylon Roach              OF Jacklyn Zuege             IF
Karris Rhine                 OF Ashlyn Dulaney         C/IF
Megan Hodum             OF Riley Suits                   C
Kendyl Weinzapfel       OF  

 

Prior to the opening game of the Red and Black World Series, the Governors will be holding their first ever hit-a-thon fundraiser, beginning at 2:30pm. Anyone interested in sponsoring a player or donating a set amount please go to this link https://bit.ly/3yUp16Y for more information. 


Follow The APSU Govs   

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University softball, check the official website for APSU Athletics, letsgopeay.com, and follow the APSU softball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB).

