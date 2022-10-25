Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault on Main Street

Clarksville, TN – On October 23rd, 2022, at 1:58am, Clarksville Police Department Officers responded to 528 Main Street in reference to two gunshot victims. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind 138 University Avenue.

After the shots were fired, a vehicle fled the scene toward the downtown area.

Detectives have located the vehicle involved in the shooting but have been unable to identify the two unknown suspects within the vehicle.



If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident and is willing to cooperate, please call CPD Detective Headly at 931.648.0656 ext. 5683.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.