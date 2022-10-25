City of Clarksville announces 2022 Property Tax Bills are in the Mail

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville 2022 property tax bills should start arriving in property owners’ mailboxes within the next few days. Last week, The Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department mailed out approximately 56,000 property tax bills.

Payment of City of Clarksville tax bills for all real and personal property is due February 28th, 2023.

City property taxes may be paid in person throughout the year at the Revenue Office, Suite 119, One Public Square, on the first floor of Clarksville City Hall or at the North Clarksville Service Center (111 Cunningham Lane) 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

Taxes also may be paid by mail at P.O. Box 30549 Clarksville, TN, 37040; or residents may pay or inquire about property taxes online.

This year, payments received in the mail will be processed by Legends Bank as part of their expanded relationship with the city.

Any taxpayer with questions, or that is in need of assistance, can contact City Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436, or by email at cityfinance@cityofclarksville.com.

Finding assistance

Tennessee law establishes two programs, Tax Relief and Tax Freeze, that provide for property tax assistance for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, as well as disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses.

For information on the Tax Relief program, residents may contact City Finance & Revenue at 931-645-7436. For information on the Tax Freeze program, residents should contact the Montgomery County Trustee’s office at 931.648.5717.

Tax bills are mailed to residents based on their address on file with the Montgomery County Assessor’s Office. To update a mailing address, contact the Assessor’s Office by phone at 931.648.5709; in person at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-C, in the Montgomery County Veterans Plaza; or online.