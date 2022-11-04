Montgomery County Fire Service finishes Pump Testing

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Fire Service completed its annual pump testing on 14 fire trucks this week at multiple locations. The annual pump test is a documented procedure to ensure fire apparatus can perform as designed and pump at its rated capacity.

The chassis drivetrain, pump, pump transmission, and associated plumbing go through a progressive series of tests designed to prove the system is in sound working order.

According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 25), fire pumps need testing annually to perform as designed. Montgomery County EMA Chief Baggett observed the pump checks by Deputy Chief Randy Steeley and training officers Kevin Falsetto and Logan Face.

“Our partnership with Fort Campbell’s Fire Department & Emergency Services is a tremendous benefit for the County. We conducted the tests with their Draft Commander 3000 pump-testing trailer, and I’m happy to report that every piece of equipment passed the test,” said Baggett.

Annual testing helps maximize system integrity and ensure a fast, effective response in a fire emergency. The testing takes approximately an hour. For more information about Montgomery County Fire Services, visit https://mcgtn.org/fire.