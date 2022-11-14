Amazon’s Career Choice Program picks Nashville State Community College as an Education Partner

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. This allows Amazon’s eligible hourly associates to receive pre-paid tuition, book, and fee assistance while pursuing an associate degree or technical certificate at the College.

Nashville State serves a diverse student population and a broad geographic area. The College provides direct support, such as laptops, advising, food assistance, and transportation, for student success and offers more than 80 educational pathways in such industries as healthcare, logistics, business management, and information technology.



Students who earn an associate degree, a technical certification, or complete a workforce program are prepared for success when transferring to a university or advancing career opportunities. You can attend classes on-campus, virtually, and online. Some are offered as 7-week sessions.



“Amazon’s Career Choice program aligns with Nashville State’s commitment to eliminating inequities in educational attainment and increasing economic mobility,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, vice president of Academic Affairs. “The College is committed to forming strategic partnerships to provide access while supporting completion and post-completion success for our graduates.”



Amazon’s Career Choice program is an educational benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.



The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. There is no limit to the number of years that the benefit may be used as long as the associate is employed by Amazon.



Amazon’s program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.



“We’re looking forward to Nashville State Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program.