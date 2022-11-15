Clarksville options for those not wanting to cook this Thanksgiving

Clarksville, TN – As the holiday season slowly rolls in, the Clarksville area has some hot meal options available for families and singles to order in for.

With Thanksgiving being the most popular holiday in American culture, for some the preparation for this holiday may become too much to handle. Between finding the perfect football game and deciding on which store to start with for Black Friday shopping. Clarksville’s local and franchise delis have some hot pre-made dinner options available for pick up or order.

Clarksville’s Hilltop Supermarket, located at 400 TN-149, will be offering “hot and ready-to-serve holiday dinners”. This meal will include dressing, two sides of your choice, and the option of Turkey or Ham all for $69.99! Hilltop’s meal can feed a family of eight to ten. In addition to this offer, their deli will also have dinner rolls, gravy, and baked goods to finish this delicious meal off! Currently, this is available until Thanksgiving day.

Publix is also offering holiday dinners for this season. From meals starting as low as $60.00 and as high as $120.00. This is available for not only Thanksgiving but for Christmas and New Years. Their deli asks that you give them a 24-hour notice before placing an order.

Publix’s holiday meal will feed seven to ten people, with options for turkey, ham, or chicken breast. Sides include dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight, and cranberry orange relish. For the option of ham, the side includes dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and marshmallow delight. All meal options require a 90 minute cook time. For more information regarding Publix’s holiday meals contact your closest store or check online.

Kroger’s deli will offer the option of a boneless ham or turkey for $65.00. As for their bone-in option for either turkey or ham, the cost is $80.00 dollars. For those who are not a fan of either turkey or ham, Kroger offers the option of Prime rib for $90.00. If this interests you order online or order inside for the pamphlet option.

For those who are not wanting to cook at all Shoney’s will be offering the option of coming in to dine on their Thanksgiving buffet. They will open at 11:00am and the cost for this $11.99 plus tax.