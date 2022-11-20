Austin Peay State University plays Albany at Daytona Beach, Monday

Austin Peay (2-2) vs. Albany (2-3)

Monday, November 21st | 11:00am CT

Daytona Beach, FL | Ocean Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University continues its swing through The Sunshine State when the Governors face Albany on Monday, inside the Ocean Center in their second game of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire. Tip-off is set at 11:00am CT.

The game is televised online on FloHoops. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).

The Governors compete in the Ocean Bracket with counterparts Albany, Bucknell, and Presbyterian. The winners of Monday’s games compete in the Ocean Bracket Championship on Tuesday at 11:00am. The losers of Monday’s games play Tuesday at 7:30pm in the Ocean Bracket Consolation.

Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire

TV (Internet): FloHoops

TV Talent: Corey Brooks (play-by-play), Ben Stout (analyst)

Live Stats: LetsGoPeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

About the Austin Peay State University Governors



The Austin Peay State University Governors is coming off a 62-60 win at South Florida, on November 17th, in the first game of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire, for both teams. It was their first in program history against the Bulls and an AAC opponent.

Sean Durugordon tallied career-highs in points (15), minutes (33), field goals made (5), field goal attempts (14), 3-point field goals made (4), 3-point field goal attempts (10), and rebounds (6).

The Governors went on a 24-0 run in a 7:37 span to build a 27-6 edge midway through the first half. Austin Peay State University outscored the Bulls 27-2 over a 9:51 stretch and led 42-40 at halftime.

The second period featured four ties and three lead changes. Trailing 60-56 with 3:52 to go, the Governors scored the final six points to pull out the victory.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 clip from the free throw line. Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 11 points. Shon Robinson scored in double-figures for the fourth-straight game after tallying 10 points in the first 20 minutes.

Austin Peay State University shot 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from the floor in the second half and 60 percent (6-of-10) from deep. The Governors shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52) overall and 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from 3-point range. APSU recorded 15 assists on 20 made field goals.



The November 17th win was the first over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.



APSU has not played in the Ocean Center since playing three games in the Glenn Wilkes Classic during the 2009-10 season. The Governors lost to IUPUI, 77-63, on November 20th, 2009, lost to North Carolina State, 66-59, on November 21st, 2009, and defeated Niagra, 69-67, on November 22nd, 2009.



Monday marks the second of six games this season for the Governors in Florida. Austin Peay State University defeated South Florida, 62-60, on November 17th. The APSU Govsface Albany on Monday in the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Bucknell or Presbyterian on Tuesday in the Ocean Center, and play at North Florida on December 31st, at Stetson on February 22nd, and at Florida Gulf Coast on February 24th.



A win Monday would end a three-game losing streak for Austin Peay State University in neutral site affairs. The last time the Governors won a neutral site affair was a 67-66 victory over ETSU on November 26th, 2020, in the #BeachBubble Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.



Austin Peay State University has recorded 16 dunks in its first four games.



Albany is the first of three non-conference opponents the Governors face for the first time in program history. Austin Peay State University has never played Bucknell or Presbyterian, one of which will be the Governors’ opponent Tuesday. Austin Peay State University host Kentucky Christian on December 6th.



Carlos Paez is one of nine players in program history to have over 300 career assists and 600 career points. He ranks eighth in APSU history in assists (329) and needs eight to pass Nick Stapleton for seventh.

About the Albany Great Danes

The Governors have won seven-straight games when holding opponents 60 points or less.Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 72-18 when holding a halftime lead.Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled an overall record of 151-81 when scoring 70 or more points.Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 641 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

The Albany Great Danes are coming off a 99-79 loss at Saint Joseph’s on November 17th, in the first game of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tires, for both teams. Da’Kquan Davis had 32 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-14 from the free throw line, in defeat. Aaron Reddish finished with 15 points, going 5-of-9 from the field.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. leads the Great Danes in scoring with 13.6 per game. He scored a season-high 26 points against Union on Nov. 14, going 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-10 from distance. This season, he is shooting at a clip of 40 percent and has shot 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Davis averages 11.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point land.

Jonathan Beagle’s 8.4 rebounds per game ranks fourth in the America East. On November 14th, he was named America East Rookie of the Week.

As a team, the Great Danes are shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3.

