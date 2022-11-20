Marsha Blackburn Report: This Thanksgiving, Bidenflation Is Gobbling Up Your Money

Washington, D.C. – Inflation will be squeezing your wallet this Thanksgiving, thanks to President Joe Biden’s out-of-control spending. Your meal is projected to cost 14% more than last year’s. Even the turkey, the star of the show, will give you serious sticker shock.

If you’re traveling, you will also pay more at the pump, as gas prices are set to break records.

The only way to fix this mess is to reverse course: stop the spending, unleash American energy, and put power back in the hands of the American people where it belongs.

Weekly Rundown

The Joe Biden administration is putting thousands of servicemembers’ livelihoods at risk and undermining our nation’s security with their COVID-19 vaccine mandate. I have renewed my call for repeal and urged my colleagues to support my legislation, the Preserving the Readiness of our Armed Forces Act, to protect perfectly healthy servicemembers from being fired for not getting the COVID shot.

Human smugglers are using Big Tech to cash in on Joe Biden’s border crisis. I have sent letters to Twitter, Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat calling on them to crack down on the cartels and stop facilitating illegal immigration. Big Tech must take swift action now, or be held accountable.

President Joe Biden and the radicals refuse to give up on their forever pandemic. They are poised to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency, but don’t be fooled. This is not about COVID-19; it’s about control. We’ve seen them use the “emergency” to bail out student loan borrowers, condition first responders’ job security on complying with vaccine mandates, and justify trillions in wasteful spending. As long as the COVID-19 “public health emergency” remains, the radicals will use it to ram through their socialist agenda.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI