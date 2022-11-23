APSU Football’s Antoine Williams named a finalist for Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University linebacker Antoine Williams was named a finalist for the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, Wednesday.

Williams is one of 30 players named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is annually presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

This is the fourth-consecutive season and the fifth time in program history that Austin Peay has had a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. Koby Perry was a finalist in 2021 and Kordell Jackson was a finalist in 2020 and 2019, posting a program-best sixth-place finish for the award in 2019. Jaison Williams was also named a finalist during the 2017 season.

Williams ranked second in the ASUN with 91 tackles and third with 12.5 tackles for loss – he was the only player in the league to rank in the top three in both categories. Williams averaged 8.3 tackles per game, which ranked second in the conference, and his four sacks were tied for seventh-best in the ASUN. Williams also added 42 solo tackles, which was the fourth-best mark in the conference.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Williams also added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, and a blocked punt. He led Austin Peay State University in tackles, tackles for loss, and defensive touchdowns and ranked second on the team in sacks.

A Birmingham, Alabama native, Williams recorded a career-best 14 tackles in the season-opener against Western Kentucky. He added 10 tackle games against Murray State and No. 8 Alabama to lead the Governors with three double-digit tackle games in 2022.

Williams was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-best 4.0 tackles for loss against Murray State, which was the best single-game total by an APSU Gov since Joe Bell had 4.0 tackles for loss against Centre in 2002.

Williams is one of two ASUN Conference players named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, he is joined by Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker.

A national media panel will select the Buchanan Award winner, with voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

For off-season news and updates on Austin Peay STate University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back right here at LetsGoPeay.com.