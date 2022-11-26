Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responds to Shooting at Ramblewood Apartments

Montgomery County, TN – On Saturday, November 27th at approximately 4:42am, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol deputies responded to a shooting incident at Ramblewood apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road.

A resident reported that someone had shot through the window of the room they were sleeping in. Another individual was also sleeping in the same room. No one was shot or hurt by the incoming rounds. The apartment was on the 2nd level of the H building.

While the shooting was being investigated one of the individuals staying at the location was able to determine that gasoline had been poured on their car and believed that someone was attempting to light their car on fire. An Individual in the residence told police that they believe the suspect may be an ex-boyfriend.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Crime Scene team responded to the call. This situation is still being actively investigated and MCSO Patrol officers will be conducting extra patrols in the Ramblewood area.

Anyone with information can contact MCSO Investigator Largent at 931.648.0611 ext. 13418.