Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Christmas on the Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department recently held its 24th annual Christmas on the Cumberland lighting ceremony at McGregor Park. Hundreds came out to see Santa Claus and watch the official lighting of more than 1,000,000 Christmas lights.

“This is our traditional Christmas on the Cumberland,” Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Maggie Houts said. “This is our 24th year, and it’s always fun to bring the entire family down to see these incredible lights that will be on display until January 2nd.”

Guests at this year’s event were treated to Christmas music from Vanessa Cobb and members of the Montgomery Central High School Band. Natalie’s Dance Network and Cast and Crowns Performing Arts Center had teams of dancers of all ages performing various numbers, as well.

“We also have Bill, Kelly, and Brittany Kellet of Blue Cord Realty in the museum, handing out free cookies that were baked by Chealsey’s Cookie Jar,” Houts said. “Blue Cord Realty sponsored this event, and we love them. And, the best part for the kids, they get to visit with Santa Claus.”

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department had five food vendors this year; including Poppin’ in the City, Countryside Coffee, and Big Kahuna’s Island Grill.

From 5:00pm – 6:30pm, Santa and Mrs Claus met with families inside the River Flows Museum. Santa and Mrs Claus then joined Clarksville Mayor Joe and Cynthia Pitts, and members of their family for the lighting.

A prayer was given by First Lady Cynthia Pitts, then Mayor Pitts took the podium.

“Tonight is a glorious night,” Mayor Pitts said. “The weather is perfect, and the lights are beautiful. Tonight, we officially kickoff the Christmas season in Clarksville. We’ve been doing this for 24 years. I want to thank Mayor Johnny Piper for giving birth to this idea, and of course, thanks to our city employee family for doing such a fabulous job with this every year. Merry Christmas to them, and to all of you.”

The crowd did a countdown, then The Pitts family, and Santa, threw the switch, lighting 1,000,000 lights that run nearly one mile along Riverside Drive.

The light display will be open nightly throughout the holiday season. Hours are 5:00pm – 10:00pm Sunday – Thursday, and 5:00pm – 11:00pm. Friday and Saturday Christmas on the Cumberland is free and open to the public.

Photo Gallery