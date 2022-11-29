Clarksville Police Department announces recent Promotions

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point located in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant effective November 19th, 2022.

Agent Jason Smock and Detective Brittany Hubbard. Agent Smock has been with the Clarksville Police Department since December 2009 and served as an agent in the Special Operations Unit.

Detective Hubbard has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2015 and served as a detective in District 1 Criminal Investigations and was a background investigator in the Professional Integrity Unit.

Dispatcher Samantha Jenkins was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor effective October 8th, 2022, she has been with the Clarksville Police Department since July 2019.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized officers Cody Heath, Casey Headley, Kristen Ashford, and Joshua Clegg for their promotion to detective and officer Matthew Roederer for his promotion to the agent.

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.