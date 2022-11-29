56.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department announces recent Promotions
News

Clarksville Police Department announces recent Promotions

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Det. Clegg, Det. Headley, Det. Heath, Det. Ashford, Samantha Jenkins, Sgt. Hubbard, Sgt Smock, and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell. Not pictured Agent Roederer.
(L to R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Det. Clegg, Det. Headley, Det. Heath, Det. Ashford, Samantha Jenkins, Sgt. Hubbard, Sgt Smock, and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell. Not pictured Agent Roederer.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point located in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant effective November 19th, 2022.

Agent Jason Smock and Detective Brittany Hubbard. Agent Smock has been with the Clarksville Police Department since December 2009 and served as an agent in the Special Operations Unit.

Detective Hubbard has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2015 and served as a detective in District 1 Criminal Investigations and was a background investigator in the Professional Integrity Unit.


Dispatcher Samantha Jenkins was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor effective October 8th, 2022, she has been with the Clarksville Police Department since July 2019.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized officers Cody Heath, Casey Headley, Kristen Ashford, and Joshua Clegg for their promotion to detective and officer Matthew Roederer for his promotion to the agent.

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.

Previous article#13 Tennessee Vols Basketball to play McNeese State at Thompson-Boling Arena, Wednesday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online