Austin Peay State University’s Dannelle Whiteside reprises popular TEDx Talk for Princeton University

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this fall, Princeton University, which has employed 31 Nobel Prize winners over the last century, launched a new leadership development program – Tigers Leading Tigers – and when the organizers solicited experts to inspire their students, they quickly looked south to Austin Peay State University (APSU).

According to the program’s website, “This series, informed by campus trends and student feedback, leverages expertise from across the country,” and Princeton found one such expert in the APSU Browning Building, where Dannelle Whiteside works as the University’s vice president for Legal Affairs.

Last month, Whiteside traveled to the college’s storied New Jersey campus to deliver a Tigers Leading Tigers session titled, “Supporting Free Expression in Student Organizations.” It’s a topic she knows well, having given a popular TEDx Talk – Kitchen Table Talk: Higher Education’s Role in Free Speech – last April.

“So much of higher education is centered around togetherness,” Whiteside said during that talk. “There’s learning together, working together, living together, socializing together, and of equal importance is disagreeing together. And I believe that if we do this right, we will equip our students to go out into this world and be models of togetherness.”

Whiteside joined Austin Peay State University in 2017 as general counsel and was promoted to vice president in the spring of 2019. During her career at the University, she has also served as secretary to the Board of Trustees.

In August 2020, she served as interim President for seven months, leading the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her appointment by the APSU Board of Trustees made her the first Black president of the more than 95-year-old institution.

Princeton’s Tigers Leading Tigers program was developed to transform its students into effective leaders at that University and the world beyond. The program promotes “topics ranging from socioeconomic equity to hosting sustainable events,” and the workshops were developed to “inform every aspect of students’ leadership experience.”

For information on Dannelle Whiteside, visit the APSU Office of Legal Affairs website at https://www.apsu.edu/legal-affairs/.