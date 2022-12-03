Clarksville Police Department Takes Action to Prevent Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities

Clarksville, TN – Sgt. Johnny Ransdell and Officer Dallin Bridges with the Clarksville Police Department’s Community Resource Unit (CRU), stopped by Manna Cafe Ministries, 605 Providence Boulevard Friday, December 2nd to drop off reflective belts, straps, and keychain tags.

They are trying to promote visibility and help prevent pedestrian crashes and fatalities involving motor vehicles.

Nineteen reflective belts, 132 reflective keychains, and 156 reflective bands were dropped off at Manna Cafe Ministries with the intention that they will distribute the donated items to the citizens that frequent the area.

Common factors in most severe/fatal injury crashes were pedestrians crossing roadways between intersections or walking in the roadway.

Another commonality involved pedestrians wearing dark clothing after dusk, making it difficult for drivers to see them.

The Clarksville Police Department wants to emphasize that pedestrians should always cross roadways at intersections and crosswalks.