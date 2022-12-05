Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Lighted Christmas Parade Winners

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announce the winners of the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade.
More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or driving a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer.
This year’s theme was “Christmas Movies.” Judges of the parade were Brittany Kellett & Noah Chamberlain from Blue Cord Realty and Property Management and Ginna Holleman & Angela Andrew with Fortera Credit Union
This Year’s Winners
The awards were as follows:
Civic/Non-profit/Religious Organization or Club
1st: Clarksville Christian School
2nd: Girl Scout Troop 845
3rd: Cub Scout Pack 565
City/County Department
1st: Clarksville Gas & Water
2nd: Montgomery County Highway Department
3rd: CDE Lightband
Business/Corporate
1st: Screaming Eagle Car Wash
2nd: IMI Concrete
3rd: KS Supply Pressure Washer Sales and Service Inc.
Pedestrians (Marching Bands, Dancing Groups, Walkers)
1st: West Creek Middle and High School Band
2nd: Dynamic Dollz Dance Team
3rd: Natalie’s Dance Network
For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476
