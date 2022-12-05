50.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Lighted Christmas Parade Winners
News

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Lighted Christmas Parade Winners

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announce the winners of the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade.

More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or driving a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer.

This year’s theme was “Christmas Movies.” Judges of the parade were Brittany Kellett & Noah Chamberlain from Blue Cord Realty and Property Management and Ginna Holleman & Angela Andrew with Fortera Credit Union


This Year’s Winners

The awards were as follows:

Civic/Non-profit/Religious Organization or Club

1st: Clarksville Christian School
2nd: Girl Scout Troop 845
3rd: Cub Scout Pack 565

City/County Department

1st: Clarksville Gas & Water
2nd: Montgomery County Highway Department 
3rd: CDE Lightband

Business/Corporate

1st: Screaming Eagle Car Wash
2nd: IMI Concrete
3rd: KS Supply Pressure Washer Sales and Service Inc. 

Pedestrians (Marching Bands, Dancing Groups, Walkers)

1st: West Creek Middle and High School Band
2nd: Dynamic Dollz Dance Team
3rd: Natalie’s Dance Network

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com


Photo Gallery

 


About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Jason Spencer Vehicle found in Cumberland River
Next articleTennessee Lady Vols Basketball faces Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena, Tuesday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles