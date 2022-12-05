Clarksville Police Department reports Jason Spencer Vehicle found in Cumberland River

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 5th, 2022 at 1:13pm the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, a company that is located out of Southern IL, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp.

The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 (TN tag 919-BGLM) that belonged to the missing person Jason Spencer. Mr. Spencer was reported missing on November 14th by his son.

There is a deceased person inside the vehicle and the family of Mr. Spencer has been notified of the situation, however, the body has not been positively identified.

The vehicle was pulled out of the river at approximately 3:30pm and the body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time, there is no indication of foul play at this time.