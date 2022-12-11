46.1 F
APSU Women’s Tennis sophomore Denise Torrealba to play in Two International Tournaments

Denise Torrealba with the Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis team to compete in pair of International Tournaments. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Denise Torrealba with the Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis team to compete in pair of International Tournaments. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Over the next two weeks, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis sophomore Denise Torrealba will compete in the International Tennis Federation W15 Wellington and W25 Tauranga Tennis Tournaments in New Zealand.

The Neu-Isenburg, Germany native enters the tournaments with a national ranking of 178 and competes in the $15,000 W15 Wellington Tennis Tournament, December 12th-18th in Wellington, New Zealand.


2022-23 APSU Women's Tennis - Denise Torrealba. (APSU Sports Information)Torrealba opens the event with a qualifying single match against Australia’s Tara Aksentjevic, on December 12th, and advances to the main draw round the following day if she defeats Aksentjevic.

Following the Wellington tournament, Torrealba competes in the $25,000 W25 Tauranga Tennis Tournament, December 18th-25th, in Tauranga, New Zealand. Torrealba begins in the event’s qualifying round, on December 18th. Her opponent is to be determined.

Torrealba led the APSU Govs with 19 singles and 15 doubles victories in her freshman season to earn First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-OVC Doubles Team honors. Torrealba was the fifth freshman in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors.

For news and updates throughout Denise Torrealba‘s tournaments and ahead of Austin Peay State University’s inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

