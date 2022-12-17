Clarksville’s Customs House Museum January 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in January at the Museum include Roger Dale Brown: Capturing the Essence, Maria D’Souza: From Dreams, Making a Difference, Nights & Cities: Impressions in Lithography, Champagne & Chocolate.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Roger Dale Brown: Capturing the Essence

January 6th – February 26th | Crouch Gallery

Roger Dale Brown has made it his life’s work to connect deeply to places around the world, incorporating knowledge of their nature, history, architecture, and culture in his creative process. This collection of plein air landscapes showcases his passion and admiration for the outdoors.

Maria D’Souza: From Dreams

January 11th – March 19th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Using the world’s most iconic animals as the raw form, Maria D’Souza combines design, color, and dimension to create beaded skull works that stylistically range from western to contemporary.

Making a Difference

January 19th – February 26th | Harvill Gallery

Celebrate Black History Month with these stories of trailblazers from Clarksville’s African American community.

Art of the Horse

January 30th – April 9th | Kimbrough Gallery

This invitational show features a variety of 2D and 3D works of art inspired by the equine. Artists include Jill Soukup, Booth Malone, Matt Flint, Mary Ross Bushholz, Sandy Graves, Rox Corbett, Shawn Cameron, and more.

Nights & Cities: Impressions in Lithography

January 10th – February 26th | Jostens Gallery

Richard Florsheim (1916 – 1979) was an American painter, lithographer, and sculptor who studied and exhibited across Europe, Chicago, New York, and beyond. His work is in the permanent collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and right here at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Lori Putnam: Far from Home

Through January 3rd | Crouch Gallery

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions, and intelligent use of color, Nashville native Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio. Far from Home features works inspired by her world travels.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

Through January 8th | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals and people of rural Kentucky.

Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition

Through January 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.

Jill Mayo: Paper Dreams

Through January 29th | Lobby

Artist Jill Mayo’s whimsical 3D paper structures are hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind, and full of surprises. Originally from North Jersey, Mayo now calls Tennessee home. Experienced in many mediums, all of her art tells a story.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

January 4th, 5:00pm– 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Champagne & Chocolate

February 3rd, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

$75.00 tickets

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s premier winter fundraiser, Champagne & Chocolate, is back for the first time since 2020! Invite your date or a group of friends to this evening soiree and indulge in a selection of savory and sweet bites, and of course, champagne & chocolate!

Place your bids in the silent auction packed with unique art pieces and donated items perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift for your love. Live music and a wine pull add to the fun of the night!

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

January 5th & 19th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun winter-themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Snowflake Painting

January 28th, 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00am – 4:00 pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

We’re wishing for a snowy winter! Create your own snowflakes in this creative painting experience; perfect for the whole family! Some paints may stain, please dress accordingly.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm

Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Apparel Sale

Offer expires January 31st, 2023

Rep the Museum or Clarksville with some new shirts! Seasons has an assortment of shirts, jackets, scarves, hats, and more for 20% off this month!

Holiday Schedule

New Year’s

The Museum is open on New Year’s Eve (12/31) and closed on New Year’s Day (1/1).

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org