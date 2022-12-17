Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball travels to Stanford, Sunday

Tennessee (7-5) at Stanford (10-1)

Sunday, December 18th, 2022 | 12:03pm PT (2:03 CT)

Stanford, CA | Maples Pavilion | TV: ABC

Knoxville, TN – After playing six straight games at home, the Tennessee women’s basketball team (7-5) heads west to test its mettle vs. No. 2/2 Stanford (10-1) on Sunday at 12:03pm PT (2:03pm CT) at Maples Pavilion in a contest televised nationally by ABC.

Interestingly enough, the Lady Vols and Cardinal will meet on December 18th for the fourth consecutive time and the fifth occasion in the past six clashes.

The trip to California will mark the Lady Vols’ first true road game since opening the 2022-23 campaign at then No. 14/15 (now No. 3/4) Ohio State on November 8th. After a brutal early-season schedule of facing five teams currently ranked in the polls (including four in the top 10) left UT at 2-4 on November 21st, the Big Orange have won five of their last six and carry a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s matinee.

Stanford packs a five-game victory string of its own into the match-up, with its only loss of the year coming at home on November 20th at the hands of No. 1/1 South Carolina, 76-71, in overtime. In its last game, which was against a common foe, the Cardinal took down No. 23 Gonzaga, 84-63, at Maples. UT fell to the Zags, 73-72, in its final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas on November 21st.

Tennessee and Stanford will convene for the 39th time in a series that dates back to 1988. UT holds a 25-13 advantage, but SU has claimed the past three meetings. This will mark the Lady Vols’ first appearance at Stanford since December 18th, 2019.

Later that season, “COVID” brought an immediate end to the campaign after conference tournament play. The pandemic eventually led to Stanford postponing its scheduled 2020 trip to Knoxville until 2021 and UT’s next journey to California to this season.

Broadcast Information

The game will be televised nationally on ABC, with Beth Mowins (PxP), Rebecca Lobo (Analyst) and Andraya Carter (Reporter) on the broadcast.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice on the call and Andy Brock serving as studio host.

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger

Tennessee has already played five top-25 opponents, including four teams that currently reside in the top 10 and three amongst the top 6.

No. 2/2 Stanford will increase those numbers to six, five, and four, respectively.

The Lady Vols met No. 3 Ohio State in the opener, No. 4 Indiana in game three, No. 10 UCLA in game five, No. 23 Gonzaga in game six and No. 6 Virginia Tech in game nine.

Tennessee also has battled on the schedule vs. No. 1 South Carolina, No. 9 UConn, No. 11 LSU, and No. 21 Arkansas.



The Big Orange women are set to face three teams from the 2022 NCAA Final Four (South Carolina, Stanford, UConn) and missed the opportunity to potentially meet a fourth (Louisville) in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Adapting To The Personnel On Hand

With players missing a combined 11 games already, Tennessee has featured six different starting lineups in 12 outings due to medical reasons or coach’s decision.

The Lady Vols found out on December 8th they’d be without senior center Tamari Key for the rest of the season after it was announced that testing revealed blood clots in her lungs.

Key’s last game of 2022-23 came on December 4th vs. No. 9/9 (now No. 6/6) Virginia Tech, when she scored 11 points and held the Hokies’ 2022 ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

While Key played vs. VT, Rickea Jackson (coach’s decision), Jillian Hollingshead (concussion protocol) and Jasmine Franklin (concussion protocol) were unavailable for Kellie Harper when the Lady Vols fell narrowly by a 59-56 count in Knoxville.

Key (3), Franklin (2), Jackson (2), Hollingshead (1), Jordan Horston (1), Justine Pissott (1) and Kaiya Wynn (1) all have been out of the lineup.

Noting The Offense

The dynamic Jordan Horston is playing the best basketball of her career, shooting 46.9 percent on field goals, 38.7 percent on threes, and 78.1 percent on free throws while averaging 15.7 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 4.1 apg.

Rickea Jackson, who was sidelined two games for coach’s decision, leads Tennessee at 16.3 ppg. Equally as electric as Horston, Jackson grabs 5.9 rpg. and is shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 82.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin have emerged of late as inside presences as UT attempts to offset the loss of Tamari Key. Hollingshead is putting up 9.3 ppg. and 5.5 rpg. over her last four contests, while Franklin has produced 11.0 ppg. and 6.5 rpg.

Tennessee was averaging 72.7 ppg. through 12 games a year ago and is putting up 78.3 this season against the second-toughest schedule in the nation. That number ranks No. 35 nationally for scoring offense.

UT surpassed 90 points four times this season, including 94 vs. Rutgers, 105 vs. Eastern Kentucky, 96 vs. Wright State and 99 vs. UCF, with the last two coming in the Big Orange’s most recent contests.

The Lady Vols were shooting 41.5 percent from the field a year ago and are firing at a 46.2 clip in 2022-23. If that holds up, it would rate as the program’s highest since 2010-11. It currently ranks No. 30 nationally.

The 59.4 percent shooting effort vs. Wright State was Tennessee’s best since hitting at a 61.7 clip vs. Liberty on 3/16/18 in the NCAA First Round.

UT recorded a school-record 84.6 shooting percentage for a quarter in the third frame vs. Wright State.

Jillian Hollingshead is hitting 65.8 pct. from the field, which is just off the 66.7 that Tamari Key was flashing.

Defensively Speaking

Over the past six games, Tennessee has limited its foes to shooting 38 percent or lower.

The Lady Vols have held eight of their past nine opponents under 40 percent shooting, with UCLA’s 43.5 effort serving as the exception.

Through three contests, UT was barely out-rebounding opponents (39.3-38.0). They’ve now opened that margin up to +10.4 (42.6-32.2) after out-boarding UCF, 48-35 (+13), on Wednesday.

Tennessee has climbed to No. 24 nationally in rebound margin (+10.4) after its slow start and is 39th for rebounds per game at 42.58.

UT allowed only 15 rebounds to Wright State last Sunday, which is second only to the 13 grabbed by Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on 11/29/02 and tied with the 15 by Ole Miss on 2/24/11.

Compared to last year through 12 games, this season’s opponents are shooting 37.4 percent and averaging 64.9 points per game, compared to 30.8 and 55.1 a year ago.

Over the past four games, however, Tennessee is holding opponents to 34.7 percent shooting from the field and 54.8 points per contest.

Looking Back At The UCF Game

All 14 active Lady Vols contributed toward Tennessee’s 99 points, as it cruised past UCF in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, 99-64.

With the 35-point triumph, head coach Kellie Harper‘s squad put its third straight decision in the win column and collected its fifth victory during a six-game home stand.

Tennessee (7-5) was led by senior Jordan Horston, who turned in 15 points and seven rebounds in pacing UT in scoring for the sixth time on the campaign. Freshman Justine Pissott was also in double figures, posting a career-high 14 points on 63 percent shooting from the floor. Graduate Jasmine Franklin tallied a season-best 10 rebounds to set the tone on the boards.

Three players were in double figures for the Knights (6-3), with Mya Burns, Sierra Godbolt, and Laila Jewett finishing with 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

About the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford features the quartet of Hannah Jump (12.4), Cameron Brink (12.4), Haley Jones (11.1), and Kiki Iriafen (10.5) scoring in double figures.

The Cardinal outscore foes by +32.2 (85.5-53.3), outrebound them by +19.0 (46.8-27.8), and outshoot them 49 to 32 percent.

Stanford is coached by Tara VanDerveer, who is 1,015-209 in her 37th year at the school and 1,167-260 in her 44th season in the profession.

Stanford’s Last Game

Cameron Brink tallied 14 points and a season-high 16 boards, and Brooke Demetre made a career-best five 3s and added 17 points, leading No. 2 Stanford past No. 23 Gonzaga 84-63 on December 4th.

Hannah Jump hit four 3s and scored 14 points, and Haley Jones had 12 points for Stanford.

With a 4-of-9 day from deep, Kaylynne Truong had a career-high 22 points for the Zags (7-2).

The Cardinal was able to pull away due to a strong game from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers on 15 of 28 (53.6%) shooting.

UT/SU Notes

The Lady Vols own a 25-13 record vs. the Cardinal, standing 6-9 at Maples Pavilion, 13-4 in Knoxville, and 6-0 at neutral sites.

One of those neutral site wins for Tennessee, came in the run to NCAA Championship trophy number eight, when the Lady Vols defeated Stanford, 64-48, on April 8th, 2008, in Tampa, Fla.

The programs have combined for 11 National Championships (UT 8, SU 3), 33 NCAA Final Fours (UT 18, SU 15), and 2,624 victories (UT 1,433, SU 1,191), with the late UT legend Pat Summitt and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer responsible for much of the growth the game of women’s basketball has enjoyed through the years.

The Last UT/SU Meeting

In a high-energy battle, No. 7/9 Tennessee fell to No. 3/3 Stanford, 74-63, on December 18th, 2021, in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (9-1) went on a season-high 17-0 run starting in the waning moments of the second quarter and ending with 2:31 left in the third. After trailing by 20, the run brought the Big Orange back to within a three-point margin in the third.

Stanford’s offense, however, would not be held down permanently, as the Cardinal hit 60 percent of their 3-pointers (three of five) in the final frame to secure the win.

Jordan Horston had 19 points, 12 rebounds for UT.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

Following the trip to Stanford, the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will have time to enjoy a few days away during UT’s Winter Break before returning to campus on December 26th.

After practicing on December 26th, Tennessee will welcome Wofford to Thompson-Boling Arena for a contest on December 27th (SECN+) that begins at 5:30pm CT.

Then it will be time to launch into the Southeastern Conference schedule, with a trip to Gainesville to meet Florida on December 29th (5:00pm CT, SECN+) followed by a home affair with Alabama on January 1st (Noon/SEC Network).