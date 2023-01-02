Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 2nd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Shelby is an adult female PitBull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. How can you resist this face, all she wants is her own family who will shower her with love and attention! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

BB8 is a handsome male adult domestic longhair cat. Fully vetted, litter trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sam & Dean ….The Winchester boys! These 2 are a bonded pair and need a home together! They are a little skittish so a quiet, calm home, older children, possibly an older calm cat, and no dogs, please. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They are not lap kitties, but do play and then seek attention on their own terms. They keep each other highly entertained so if you’re looking for low-key kitties these boys are for you!!

They can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Rocky is a delightful 7-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. He has been thoroughly vetted, vaccinations, litter trained, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested, neutered, and on flea products. He is a very loveable, happy kitty looking for his forever home.

Rocky can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is such a happy, handsome, lovable 18-month-old Bull Terrier mix. Drako’s adoption fees have been sponsored by a wonderful Angel donation!! He is house-trained, completely vetted, knows basic commands and has great house manners.

Drako is still young and he does have quite a bit of puppy-type energy so he would do best as the only pet in the home, at least for now and no cats please! He will be thrilled with a family who will take him hiking, swimming, jogging and long walks. He would love an active family, lots of challenging toys and a large yard!



Come meet him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jessie is a young, one-year-old female Rottweiler. She is a big, happy girl! She is fully vetted, spayed, good with older kids (due to excitement and high energy levels) and is o.k. with most male dogs but no female dogs and no cats please. A meet and greet will be required if other dogs (male) are in the home. Jessie is a sweet girl looking for a family who will keep her busy!

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Madea is a one-year-old female Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, crate trained, microchipped and spayed. Madea is very sweet, loving and does well with children and other dogs. She would love to have an active family, go on adventures and spend time with her family. She is a snuggle bug and loves sleeping with her people.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bear is a 6-year-old male mix breed looking for his forever home. He loves people, is good with dogs and kids but hasn’t been around cats. Bear is fully vetted, neutered and kennel trained. He will love a nice yard to play in, toys and lots of activities to keep him busy!!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Osa is a beautiful 3-year-old female Calico with the sweetest temperament. She is vetted, full vaccinations is spayed, and is litter trained. She might be 3 but she can outplay any kitten! Osa loves toys, loves getting in your lap, and looking out the window! She is great with other cats but is not a great fan of car rides. She will be a wonderful addition to your family. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly & Catie are a very sweet, senior bonded pair who came to rescue after they lost their pet parents due to family health reasons. They are fully vetted, spayed, totally house trained and are very content just lounging around outside or inside.

These girls love their people and will be a great addition to your family. They still enjoy a good romp in the yard then coming in and chilling with their people. They are very low-key, low maintenance, and can add such enjoyment to your family. These senior gals still have a lot of love to give.

If you think they will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Princess is a 4-year-old female Pitbull mix weighing in at approximately 75 pounds. She is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

She is house and crate trained and has done well with adults, children and dogs her size or larger. She does prefer a home without cats, please. She is a sweet, loving girl looking for her forever family.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/princess or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org