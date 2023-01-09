49.9 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Area wide water outage for Ashland Hills to Gratton Road

News Staff
Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 10:00pm for the Ashland Hills subdivision and surrounding vicinity for water valve replacement and maintenance.

This work is a continuation of valve maintenance work done earlier in the month and will require turning off water service to customers residing in the Ashland Hills area from Madison Street south to Old Ashland City Road and across Highway 41-A Bypass to the end of Gratton Road.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect residents in the Ashland Hills, Beachaven, Circle Drive, Rosewood, Beach Hills, Gratton Estates and River Chase subdivisions including the following streets and roads during the work.


Ashland Hills Subdivision

  • Dogwood Lane
  • Irene Drive
  • Locust Road
  • Sherwood Drive
  • Gaylewood Drive
  • W. Coy Drive
  • E. Coy Drive
  • Lacy Lane
  • Canterbury Road
  • Hillwood Court
  • Briarcliff Road
  • Winding Way Road

Beachaven Subdivision

  • Coventry Drive

Circle Drive Subdivision

  • Circle Drive
  • Garden Terrace
  • Via Drive
  • Watts Court

Rosewood Subdivision

  • Rosewood Drive
  • Turner Reynolds Court

Beacon Hills Subdivision

  • Beacon Drive
  • Barkley Drive
  • Layton Road
  • Branch Road

Old Ashland City Road (Beacon Hills Apts., Redbud Lane to Ashland City Road)

Gratton Road


Gratton Estates Subdivision

  • Racker Drive
  • Casting Court

Old Gratton Road

Appleton Road

Shady Lawn Drive

Hogan Road

River Chase Subdivision

  • Waterchase Way
  • Highgrove Lane
  • Cresthaven Lane
  • Crestwicke Court
  • Old Ivy Court

The water valve replacement and maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, January 11th.

