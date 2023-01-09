Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Area wide water outage for Ashland Hills to Gratton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 10:00pm for the Ashland Hills subdivision and surrounding vicinity for water valve replacement and maintenance.

This work is a continuation of valve maintenance work done earlier in the month and will require turning off water service to customers residing in the Ashland Hills area from Madison Street south to Old Ashland City Road and across Highway 41-A Bypass to the end of Gratton Road.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect residents in the Ashland Hills, Beachaven, Circle Drive, Rosewood, Beach Hills, Gratton Estates and River Chase subdivisions including the following streets and roads during the work.

Ashland Hills Subdivision

Dogwood Lane

Irene Drive

Locust Road

Sherwood Drive

Gaylewood Drive

W. Coy Drive

E. Coy Drive

Lacy Lane

Canterbury Road

Hillwood Court

Briarcliff Road

Winding Way Road

Beachaven Subdivision

Coventry Drive

Circle Drive Subdivision

Circle Drive

Garden Terrace

Via Drive

Watts Court

Rosewood Subdivision

Rosewood Drive

Turner Reynolds Court

Beacon Hills Subdivision

Beacon Drive

Barkley Drive

Layton Road

Branch Road

Old Ashland City Road (Beacon Hills Apts., Redbud Lane to Ashland City Road)

Gratton Road

Gratton Estates Subdivision

Racker Drive

Casting Court

Old Gratton Road

Appleton Road

Shady Lawn Drive

Hogan Road

River Chase Subdivision

Waterchase Way

Highgrove Lane

Cresthaven Lane

Crestwicke Court

Old Ivy Court

The water valve replacement and maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, January 11th.