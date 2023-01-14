Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falters at Lipscomb, 86-72

Nashville, TN – Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted his third 20-point game and second double-double this season, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team lost to Lipscomb, 86-72, on Saturday in ASUN Conference action. The Bisons improved to 8-1 inside Allen Arena.

Jacob Ognacevic finished with 22 points for Lipscomb (11-8, 3-3 ASUN) on 5-of-8 shooting and was 10-of-10 from the free throw line. Derrin Boyd added 15 points and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Will Pruitt had 12 points and was 5-of-10 from the floor.

The Bisons shot 51 percent (26-of-51) overall. 45.5 percent (10-of-22) from 3-point range, and 82.8 percent (24-of-29) from the line.

Hutchins-Everett ended with 20 points and tied a season-high with 11 rebounds to pace four Governors in double figures scoring. He shot 6-of-10 overall and 7-of-8 from the stripe to go along with a pair of blocks. Cameron Copeland added 16 points and three steals. Shon Robinson had 14 points, going 5-of-5 from the line. Carlos Paez chipped in 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including a 3-of-5 effort from deep.

Robinson and Sean Durugordon each had six rebounds. Robinson and Guy Fauntleroy dished out four assists apiece.

Austin Peay (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) shot 40.3 percent (25-of-62) overall and 93.8 percent (15-of-16) from the line. The Red and White totaled 13 assists on 25 made field goals.

The Governors scored the first four points of the contest off buckets in the paint by Robinson and Hutchins-Everett, but Lipscomb responded with a 23-5 run in a 9:06 span.

Austin Peay State University cut a 21-point, first-period deficit in half less than five minutes into the second stanza with a 12-2 run in 3:30. Hutchins-Everett, who scored 14 points in the final 20 minutes, tallied eight points during the spurt and five-straight for his team. His first of two old-fashioned 3-point plays in the period made the score 52-41 with 15:37 left.

The APSU Govs’ spurt turned into 17-3, as Hutchins-Everett converted the second of two free throws to trim the margin to seven, 53-46, with 13:35 on the clock. Austin Peay State University trailed by as few as seven twice in the final 3:33 but would get no closer.

In the second half, Hutchins-Everett shot 3-of-4 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line. Copeland had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting inside the arc. Paez contributed eight points on a 3-of-5 clip from the field and 2-of-3 mark from distance. Hutchins-Everett and Durugordon each grabbed six rebounds.

Austin Peay State University shot 50 percent (11-of-22) inside the arc and 90 percent (9-of-10) from the stripe in the second period.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the Winfield Dunn Center for its next two games, starting January 19th against Bellarmine. The tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT.