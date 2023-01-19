47 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck With Injuries on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road

Clarksville Police Officers working a wreck with injuries on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 2:49pm, Thursday afternoon, Clarksville Police Department Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road.

One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle and all lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.


The status of those injured is unknown at this time and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

