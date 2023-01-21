Austin Peay State University to host Craft Beer Day at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Saturday is Craft Beer Day at the Winfield Dunn Center from 1:00pm-3:00pm before the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts a 3:00pm, ASUN Conference contest against rival Eastern Kentucky.

Blackhorse Brewery, Evill Nash Brewing Co., Kings Bluff Brewery, Tennessee Valley Brewing Company, The Star Spangled Brewing Co., and Tri Star Beverage will be in the Dunn Center to serve cold beer to all who are 21 and older and purchase a $25.00 ticket online at https://bit.ly/GovsCraftBeer or by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY.

The $25.00 ticket to Craft Beer Day also includes entry into the Austin Peay State University game against Eastern Kentucky. Season ticket holders can also purchase a ticket to Craft Beer Day for just $15.00.

For more information follow the check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Facebook. To keep up with the APSU men’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB).