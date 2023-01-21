Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Second Inauguration Ceremony, Worship Service set for January 21st

Nashville, TN – Tennesseans are invited to join the inaugural ceremony and worship service for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration on January 21st, 2023.

“The Lord has been faithful and poured His great favor over Tennessee,” said Governor Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us for a celebration of our state, as we thank God for our many blessings and seek His wisdom in the days ahead.”

The 2023 Inaugural Ceremony and Worship Service on Saturday, January 21st are both free to the public with registration. Tickets can be reserved here based on seating availability.

Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Chris McClarney, Nicole C. Mullen, Chris Tomlin, the Fisk Jubilee Singers from Fisk University and other acclaimed performers will headline the Inaugural Worship Service at the legendary Ryman Auditorium at 8:30am CT.

Immediately following the worship service, Governor Lee will take the oath of office at the Inauguration Ceremony at 11:00am CT on Legislative Plaza. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page. The event is a joint convention of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly.