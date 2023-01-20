APSU Women’s Basketball takes on North Alabama in Florence, Saturday

Austin Peay (10-6 | 5-1 ASUN) at North Alabama (7=10 | 2-4 ASUN)

Saturday, January 21st, 2023 | 5:00pm CT

Florence, AL | Flowers Hall

Clarksville, TN – After earning its fourth-straight win on Thursday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team prepares for a Saturday game against ASUN Conference foe North Alabama at Flowers Arena in Florence, Alabama. The tip-off is at 5:00pm.

Austin Peay (10-6, 5-1) claimed its season-best fourth-straight win after earning a 64-53 road victory against Central Arkansas, Thursday, — tied for its longest winning streak under second-year head coach Brittany Young.

Shamarre Hale led the charge for APSU in the win, tallying her second double-double of the season in an 18-point, 11-rebound performance while also making all seven of her shots from the field.

The reigning ASUN Newcomer of the Week, Hale leads the Govs with 12.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in conference play. She is followed by Yamia Johnson who is averaging 11.4 points this season and added 13 points in Thursday’s win against the Sugar Bears.

North Alabama (7-10, 2-4 ASUN) fell 73-69 to Lipscomb, Thursday, in its most recent action.

A true five-out offense, the Lions are third in Division I with 10.1 three-pointers made per game this season and rank 42nd in three-point percentage with a .353 mark. Jada Moore leads the ASUN with a .419 three-point percentage while also leading the conference in three-pointers per game (3.1), three-pointers made (52) and three-point attempts (124).

Defensively, the Lions lead the ASUN with 5.1 blocks per game which are headlined by the ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Skyler Gill, who ranks top-10 in the country in blocks and blocks per game at 46 and 2.7, respectively.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University looks to extend its season-best four-game winning streak in its fifth all-time meeting against North Alabama.

Austin Peay State University defeated Central Arkansas, 64-53, in Conway, Arkansas to earn its fifth ASUN win and 10th overall victory of the season.

North Alabama dropped just its third home game of the season, Thursday, when it fell to Lipscomb, 73-69.

Shamarre Hale notched her second double-double of the season in Thursday’s win against the Sugar Bears.

Hale also went a perfect, 7-7 from the floor in the win, becoming the first APSU Gov since D’Shara Booker in the Women’s Basketball Invitational last season to go perfect from the field on at least five attempts.

Anala Nelson set a pair of career highs with 11 points and two three-pointers against UCA. Nelson is the only Gov to have started in all 16 games this season.

Head coach Brittany Young earned her 30th win at APSU against the Sugar Bears. The second-year head coach needs just five wins to pass Pam Davidson (1979-81) for the most wins by a head coach in their first two seasons in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s defense has allowed just 55.9 points, a .379 field-goal percentage, and a .258 three-point percentage this season, all the lowest marks in program history.



The Governors have made 46.7 percent of their shots from inside the arc this season.



The APSU Govs have won 13 of their last 15 games in the month of January.



APSU has won 23 straight games when it holds opponents to under 50 points and 21 straight when it scores 70 or more points.

About the North Alabama Lions



2022-23 Record: 7-10 (2-4 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 13-16 (8-8 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: The Lions’ 2021-22 campaign came to a close in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament after they were upset by Stetson, 64-53, in Florence.

Notable Returner: The ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Skyler Gill is sixth in Division I with 2.7 blocks per game. The sophomore forward also averages 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season for the Lions.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Emma Kate Tittle is fourth on her team with 8.1 points per game and leads all Lions with a .477 field-goal percentage.

Series History: 2-2. 1-1 in Florence, Alabama and in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay scored 46 points in the paint to lift it to a 74-58 win against North Alabama, on November 16th, 2021 in the Dunn Center.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to the confines of the Winfield Dunn Center when it hosts Liberty for “We Back Pat Night” on Thursday at 6:00pm.