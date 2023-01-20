Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball faces Eastern Kentucky at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-12 | 2-5 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (12-8 | 5-2 ASUN)

Saturday, January 21st, 2023 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center | Craft Beer Day

Clarksville, TN – For the 120th time and the first time in the ASUN Conference, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team is set to square off with Eastern Kentucky when it hosts a Saturday contest in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game starts at 3:00pm.

After dropping its last three contests, Austin Peay State University enters the weekend with an 8-12 overall record and a 2-5 mark in ASUN Conference play. Eastern Kentucky enters Saturday’s contest after seeing its four-game ASUN winning streak snapped by a 75-62 loss at Lipscomb, Thursday.

The Colonels are 12-8 overall and are tied with Stetson for third in the ASUN with a 5-2 conference mark. The Govs are currently tied with North Alabama for 11th in the league standings.

Saturday is Craft Beer Day at the Dunn Center, starting at 1:00pm before the APSU Govs host the Colonels. Blackhorse Brewery, Evill Nash Brewing Co., Kings Bluff Brewery, Tennessee Valley Brewing Company, The Star Spangled Brewing Co., and Tri-Star Beverage will be in the Dunn Center to serve cold beer to all who are 21 and older and purchase a $25.00 ticket – that includes game entry – online at https://bit.ly/GovsCraftBeer or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky’s offense is averaging 80.0 points and 14.4 fast-break points per game, both those marks lead the ASUN and rank 28th in the NCAA.

The Colonels average 10.2 made three-pointers per game, which ranks 12th in the NCAA. EKU also ranks 14th nationally in three-pointers attempted per game (27.5) and 54th in three-point percentage (.369).

EKU also averages 16.1 assists per game, which ranks 29th in the NCAA.

The Colonels lead the ASUN and rank sixth nationally in rebounds per game (40.7) and offensive rebounds per game (14.0).

Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in steals (9.0) and blocks (4.9) per game, they rank 27th and 30th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Isaiah Cozart leads the ASUN and ranks 13th in the NCAA with 44 blocked shots. Cozart also leads the ASUN in offensive rebounding (2.9 oprg) and ranks second in rebounding (7.2 rpg).

Preseason All-ASUN selection Michael Moreno ranks 12th nationally in three-pointers made (63) and 20th in three-point percentage (.432). Moreno also ranks 17th in the NCAA with 3.2 made three-pointers per game.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 120th meeting in a series that dates back to 1964, Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 64-55. The Colonels won the last meeting between the old Ohio Valley Conference rivals when they beat the Governors, 70-67, in the first round of the 2021 OVC Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The last meeting was the final collegiate game for Austin Peay State University legend Terry Taylor, who posted a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double to go along with two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot in his final outing as a Gov.

The Governors are 38-18 all-time against the Colonels in Clarksville, but EKU claimed the last meeting in the Dunn Center with an 80-75 win on January 2nd, 2021.



Eastern Kentucky is the most common opponent on Austin Peay State University’s ASUN Conference schedule with 119 previous meetings. When the Govs and Colonels did not play in 2022, it marked the first calendar year since 1963 – 60 years ago – that they had not met on the hardwood.

APSU Notably

Despite holding Bellarmine to just 56 points — the fewest it has given up this season — Austin Peay State University fell to the Knights, 56-45, on Thursday and dropped its second-straight game in the Dunn Center.

The Governors are still 6-4 at home this season and a dozen of Nate James‘ 20 wins at Austin Peay have come on Dave Loos Court.

Austin Peay State University has won back-to-back Saturday games in the Dunn Center, defeating Tennessee State, on December 3rd, and Central Arkansas, on January 7th.

Eastern Kentucky is just 2-6 on the road this season after falling to Lipscomb, 75-62, on Thursday.

The APSU Govs are 2-3 against the State of Kentucky this season with wins against Kentucky Christian and Lindsey Wilson and losses to Western Kentucky, Murray State, and Bellarmine.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 76.3 percent from the free-throw line this season, that mark leads the ASUN and ranks 25th in the country. Despite ranking second in the ASUN and 177th in the country with 12.7 made free throws per game, the Govs attempt just 16.6 free throws per game, and that ranks fifth in the ASUN and 250th in the NCAA.

Guy Fauntleroy came off the bench and led the Governors with 10 points and three assists against Bellarmine, Thursday. It was the second time Fauntleroy has led the team in scoring and the sixth time he has led the Govs in assists.

After Saturday’s game against Eastern Kentucky, there are just four regular-season home contests left in the Winfield Dunn Center for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team. Pending an ASUN Conference Tournament game at the Dunn, the final game in the Dunn Center will be against North Florida, on February 18th.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is back on the road when it travels to Kennesaw State for a Thursday matchup at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. The game starts at 6:30pm.

The Governors then renew their rivalry with Jacksonville State in a Saturday 4:00pm showdown at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.