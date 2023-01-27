49.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 27, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Tennis signs immediately-eligible freshman Bodi van Galen
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis signs immediately-eligible freshman Bodi van Galen

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis adds Bodi van Galen for 2023. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – With the spring season set to kick off later this week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has bolstered the men’s roster with the addition of Bodi van Galen, a freshman who will be immediately eligible for the spring season.

Hailing from Zandvoort, Netherlands, van Galen attended Haarlemmermeerlyceum Zuidrand where he reached a career-high of 25 in the Netherlands Youth Tennis Rankings during his prep career.


“We are very excited to have Bodi and welcome him to our team,” said Brown. “He has extensive national experience in the Netherlands and some international play as well.  He has a huge serve and a big game; most importantly, he is a great competitor.  I believe he will add depth to our singles and doubles lineup. I look for him to fit in well with our team’s culture and the Total Gov Concept.”

Bodi is set to make his collegiate debut in Saturday’s match against Belmont at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.  He also joins a trio of other freshmen on the team in Sota Minami, Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada.

Previous articleHopkinsville Community College recognizes students on Fall 2022 Dean and President’s Lists
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online