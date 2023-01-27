APSU Men’s Tennis signs immediately-eligible freshman Bodi van Galen

Clarksville, TN – With the spring season set to kick off later this week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has bolstered the men’s roster with the addition of Bodi van Galen, a freshman who will be immediately eligible for the spring season.

Hailing from Zandvoort, Netherlands, van Galen attended Haarlemmermeerlyceum Zuidrand where he reached a career-high of 25 in the Netherlands Youth Tennis Rankings during his prep career.

“We are very excited to have Bodi and welcome him to our team,” said Brown. “He has extensive national experience in the Netherlands and some international play as well. He has a huge serve and a big game; most importantly, he is a great competitor. I believe he will add depth to our singles and doubles lineup. I look for him to fit in well with our team’s culture and the Total Gov Concept.”

Bodi is set to make his collegiate debut in Saturday’s match against Belmont at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana. He also joins a trio of other freshmen on the team in Sota Minami, Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada.