APSU Women’s Tennis beats Belmont, 5-2

Evansville, IN – A trio of freshmen combined for four wins as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team cruised to a 5-2 win against Belmont, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Governors (2-1) earned the doubles point for the second-straight match after securing wins on from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Redshirt junior Jana Leder and freshman Melody Hefti earned their second-straight win in a 6-3 victory against Belmont’s Mariia Hlahola and Abi Solomon, while Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng also won their second match of the season together, 6-3, from the No. 2 position.

Belmont (1-1) evened the match at one point after defeating Yu-Hua Cheng on the No. 4 court.

Hefti earned her third straight-set singles win of the season in a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Belmont’s Anastasiya Zholdakova on the No. 3 court to return the lead to the Govs.

After dropping her first set, freshman Asia Fontana came back to win in her final two sets, 6-3, 6-2 to put the Govs a point from the win. Belmont answered with a three-set win from the No. 1 position, but Leder won her final two sets to secure the win for Austin Peay.

With the win in hand, freshman Sophia Baranov defeated Belmont’s Meredith Roberts in three sets to earn her second-straight singles win.

Results vs. Belmont

Doubles

1. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Mariia Hlahola/Abi Solomon (BEL) 6-3

2. Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Viktoria Kliimand/Taylor Trondson (BEL) 6-3

3. A. Zholdakova/Meredith Roberts (BEL) def. Sophia Baranov / Lucy Lascheck (APSU) 7-5

Singles

1. Mariia Hlahola (BEL) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU), 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

2. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Abi Solomon (BEL) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

3. Melody Hefti (APSU) def. A. Zholdakova (BEL) 6-2, 6-1

4. Viktoria Kliimand (BEL) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-0, 6-0

5. Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Meredith Roberts (BELW) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

6. Asia Fontana (APSU) def. Taylor Trondson (BELW) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces a pair of former conference rivals in Murray State and Southeast Missouri next Friday and Saturday, respectively.