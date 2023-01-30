31.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Minor Injuries on I-24 Westbound at...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Minor Injuries on I-24 Westbound at Mile Marker 9

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer on I-24 Westbound near mile marker 9. The traffic lanes were shut down, but motorists were able to pass on the shoulder.

The crash caused traffic to back up to Exit 11, and there were reports of another crash with minor injuries near mile marker 12.


Motorists were advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working both crashes.

The roadway is back open.

Previous articleTennessee Songwriters Week Returns with more than 1,000 Songwriters Compete for Chance to Play at Legendary Bluebird Cafe
Next articleTennessee Lady Vols Basketball loses 76-68 to #4 LSU
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online