Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Minor Injuries on I-24 Westbound at Mile Marker 9

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer on I-24 Westbound near mile marker 9. The traffic lanes were shut down, but motorists were able to pass on the shoulder.

The crash caused traffic to back up to Exit 11, and there were reports of another crash with minor injuries near mile marker 12.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working both crashes.

The roadway is back open.