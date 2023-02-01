CMCSS Schools to open Two Hours late on Thursday, February 2nd; Pre-K Classes Canceled

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that all CMCSS schools will operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.

Pre-K classes are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

CMCSS appreciates our custodians and maintenance employees who have been working diligently to prepare campuses, and thanks our community’s highway and street departments for their hard work. Please exercise caution as there could still be isolated slick spots.

Please note that guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates the possibility exists for light ice accumulations again this evening.

However, our community is currently not under any advisories or warnings, just a special weather statement. CMCSS will have crews out very early tomorrow morning to check roads and campuses. Should the conditions require a change from a delay to a closure, we will notify families early tomorrow morning. As always, please have a plan in place just in case!

Employee Guidance for Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, February 2nd