Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls as time expires to Queens, 70-69

Elijah Hutchins-Everett scores 23, Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball falls to Queens at the buzzer. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TNElijah Hutchins-Everett poured in a team-leading 23 points and shot 56.3 percent from the floor, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team fell to Queens University at the buzzer, 70-69, in ASUN Conference action, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) took the lead, 69-67, with four seconds left in the game when Carlos Paez took an inbounds pass and drove to the basket for a layup, drew a foul, and converted the old-fashioned three-point play. But Queens (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) had an answer and BJ McLaurin hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.


To go along with his 23 points, Hutchins-Everett added a team-leading eight rebounds. Paez scored a season-high 18 points and dished out a team-best six assists, while Shon Robinson rounded out the Governors in double-figures with 10 points. AJ McKee led the Royals with 23 points, Jay’Den Turner and Kalib Mathews also chipped in 10 points apiece.

Trailing 7-6 at the 16:29 mark in the first period, the Govs went on a 10-0 run that was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Hutchins-Everett and Paez to build a 16-7 lead with 12:53 left in the half. But the Royals responded and scored six-straight points to bring Austin Peay’s lead back to three points, 20-17, with 9:45 left in the first half. 

The Royals were able to get the deficit down to just two points, 24-22, with 5:51 left on the clock, but the Governors closed the half on a 9-4 run and led by seven points, 33-26, at the intermission. 

Coming out of the break, Austin Peay took its lead to double-digits, 38-28, when Rodrique Massenat drilled a three-pointer. But Queens immediately responded with an 8-0 run and the Govs lead was back down to 38-36 with 16:54 left in the contest.

After the under-12 media timeout, Queens took its first lead of the game, 46-45, on an Elijah Wyche dunk. After taking the lead, the Royals went on a 9-2 run and built their biggest lead of the game at 55-47 with 8:08 left in the game. However, the Governors railed with an 11-3 run and tied the score at 58 after a Paez free throw with 3:31 left to play.
 
Trailing by one with 23 seconds left to play, Guy Fauntleroy picked the pocket of McKee and went the other way for a layup to put the Govs in front, 66-65. On the ensuing possession, the Royals retook the lead, 67-66, on a Kenny Dye layup, setting up the Paez three-point play and the McLaurin game-winner.

The Difference 

Free throws, Queens made more free throws than Austin Peay State University attempted. Queens went 21-for-29 at the free-throw line and Austin Peay State University went 9-for-13 at the charity stripe. In the second half, the APSU Govs went 7-for-8 at the stripe while the Royals went 15-for-21.

APSU Notably 

Elijah Hutchins-Everett led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the eighth time this season and the 19th time in his career, he also posted his fourth 20-point game of the season and the seventh of his career with 23 points 

Hutchins-Everett scored in double-figures for the 14th time this season and the 35th time in his career.

Carlos Paez scored a season-high 18 points, it was his eighth game of the season and the 37th of his career with double-digit points.

Paez dished out six assists and led the Governors in assists for the team-best 16th time of the season and the 66th time of his career.

Hutchins-Everett grabbed eight rebounds and led the APSU Govs on the glass for the 10th time this season and the 24th time in his career.


Shon Robinson scored 10 points; it was the sixth game of the season in double-figures.

Rodrique Massenat scored nine points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds.

Austin Peay State University went on its 18th run of 10 or more consecutive points this season and fell to 7-7 this season in games when it has a double-digit run.

The APSU Govs deployed their 13th different starting lineup of the season – tied for the second-most in the NCAA – and used a new lineup for the sixth-straight contest. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for a pair of games, starting with a Thursday game against North Alabama at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama that begins at 7:45pm.

The APSU Govs then travel to Central Arkansas for a February 11th contest against the Bears at the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas. The tip-off is at 3:30pm.

For news and updates on everything APSU men’s basketball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

