Go Vote for Nashville Zoo as Best Zoo in North America

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is proud to report our nomination as one of the top zoos in North America by USA Today’s annual 10Best Contest.

Nashville Zoo is encouraging members, guests, and the community to vote and help us secure the title of Best Zoo in North America. People can vote daily until the contest ends on Monday, March 6th, 2023 by visiting www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo.

Welcoming more than 1.3 million visitors in 2022, Nashville Zoo is a top tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and is dedicated to exceptional animal care and protecting threatened species near and far.

The Zoo has been nominated as the nation’s best zoo for the past three years but has yet to secure enough votes to make it to the top spot. This year, Nashville Zoo is asking Middle Tennesseans to show their love and support by voting daily through March 6th.

“We have worked hard to build a zoological park that Nashville can be proud of,” said Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz. “Now that we’ve been nominated as the best in North America, we hope our members, fans, and followers will vote and help us become number one.”

USA Today gathered a panel of seasoned travel and zoological experts who nominated their 20 favorite zoos and exhibits based on guest engagement and a high level of animal care. The top 10 winners will be announced on Friday, March 17th.

About the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.