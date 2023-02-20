Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 20th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Brody is a male Plott Hound/Mountain Cur mix puppy! He is vetted and will be neutered before heading home. He is a very happy, excitable guy! Remember he is a puppy, and will get to be a medium/large size boy so a yard for him to run around in and lots of toys will be wonderful! Come take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Crumbs is an adult medium, male Domestic shorthair. He is litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered so he can go home the same day! He is a great guy, loves adventures, exploring his territory, and settles down nicely.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Reesy is an adult female domestic longhair mix. She was part of a feral colony and has been Tipped (ear tip) showing she has been spayed and fully vetted. She is litter trained and very willingly came into rescue and has enjoyed the easy, calm life of leisure in her foster home and knowing there will always be food and love. She is tolerant of other cats, kids and dogs who will respect her boundaries.

Reesy can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Harley is a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, FELV/FIV neg, deworming, on flea and tick prevention, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering when old enough.

He can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is looking for his forever home. He is such a sweet, calm 7-year-old male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and on Heartworm prevention. Bruce was raised by an elderly gentleman until health issues led to him no longer being able to care for this guy.

Bruce at this time does seem to prefer men but that could possibly be expanded to others. He does need to be the ONLY pet in the home and NO children, please. He will bond quickly to his person, will thrive in a very calm, quiet environment, so if you would like a super chill companion or a partner for jogging or hiking then look no further for your new best friend!!!

Come meet him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ember…. Estatic – Mischievous -Beautiful-Expressive-Rare…That describes this beauty in a nutshell. She is a stunning Pitbull Terrier mix. Ember is House trained, spayed, and fully vetted. She is good with cats, dogs, and children. This sweetheart has lots of love to give and plenty of energy and snuggles. A family with a yard for her to play in and who will make her part of their family will be ideal!

Ember can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Miles is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. He is neutered and fully vetted, microchipped, and house-trained! Miles’ major requirements are a fenced yard (a must) and a very active family who will be happy challenging this super energetic, very intelligent boy. He does well with other dogs and children, cats are unknown at this time.

This breed mix needs a “job” be it usually bringing the ball or frisbee back to you, they excel at agility and Barn Hunts and they love adventures! Great hiking and jogging buddy!! He will be a wonderful, fun addition and companion!



For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kibbles is a young male, a very happy mix breed! He is fully vetted, good with other dogs, and possibly good with older children just due to his size and very energetic personality. He is young, so he will need a family willing to continue working with him on his manners and training. He just loves to please his people so training should be easy. Kibbles is waiting to meet you!!!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Jade is an 18-month-old female, long hair cat looking for her forever home. She is spayed, fully vetted, shots updated, and litter trained. She is very playful but also enjoys relaxing and getting belly rubs! She sort of tolerates other cats but is selective and does prefer being the center of attention.

Older children might be fine as they should be able to respect her boundaries. No dogs, please. Jade is sweet, loving and she’ll be a wonderful companion! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jolene is a very loving, female Boxer/Black Mouth Cur mix. Jolene is quiet, gentle, smart and loves affection. She is getting fully vetted, spayed and is just about finished with housetraining. Jolene would do well with a calm home and other very calm, easy-going confident dogs and older children.

She is very affectionate but she was abandoned before rescue took her in so she needs a patient home willing to help her continue building her confidence. As she continues to build confidence she will be a fantastic addition to your family.

If you think she will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Hank Williams Jr. is an adorable 3-and-a-half-year-old male Pitbull mix weighing 50 pounds! He is heartworm negative, microchipped, fully vetted, and neutered. Hank is also on flea and tick prevention as well as heartworm prevention.

He is such a good boy, house and crate trained, very affectionate, and does well with other dogs and children. Hank comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/hank-williams-jr or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org