Nashville Sounds release 2023 Season Weekly Promotions

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its weekly promotions for the 2023 season. The 75-game home schedule at First Horizon Park begins with a FOX 17 News Fireworks Friday on March 31st when the Sounds host the Triple-A Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Opening Day at 6:35pm.

Other weekly promotions throughout the upcoming season include Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays, Winning Wednesdays presented by Pepsi, Kroger Wednesdays, Throwback Thursdays presented by Budweiser, Hit City Saturdays, and Sunday Family Fun Days.

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays (11)

First Horizon Park’s most pup-ular promotion returns in 2023. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays (except July 4) when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville’s pups and their masters. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for owners; $5.00 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization.

All dog owners will need to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination for their dog prior to entering the ballpark.

Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (12)

When the Sounds win, the fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi. Come out to the ballpark on Wednesdays for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn in their winning board for a free Pepsi from the concession stand.

Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursdays (12)

We’re turning back the clock as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Fireworks Fridays (13)

End your week watching the Nashville sky light up with postgame firework shows every Friday night game, presented by FOX17 News.

Hit City Saturdays (13)

The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with the variety of entertainment options in The Band Box. Be sure to arrive as gates open for live music under the guitar scoreboard.

Sunday Family Fun Days (13)

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by First Horizon.

The full 2023 promotional schedule will be announced at a later time. Single-game tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.