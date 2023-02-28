57 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
APSU Women’s Tennis blanks Cumberland at home, 7-0

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis earns season’s first sweep in dominant showing against Cumberland. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team swept doubles and did not surrender a set en route to its first sweep of the season in a 7-0 victory against Cumberland, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti did not allow a single game, earning their first 6-0 win of the season. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov then clinched the day’s first point in a 6-1 win from the No. 2 position, while the freshman pairing of Ayden Kujawa and Asia Fontana earned a 6-4 win in their first match together this season. 


A Clarksville native, the doubles win for Kujawa was her first collegiate victory. The Clarksville Academy standout also went on to earn her first-career singles win in a 6-3, 6-4 victory from the No. 6 position.

In other singles action, Torrealba earned her first-career double bagel, in a 6-0, 6-0 win from the No. 2 position, while Sophia Baranov extended her singles winning streak to six matches following a 6-3, 6-0 win from the No. 3 court.

Leder won her team-best seventh singles match of the season in a 6-0, 7-5 victory from the top position, while Lucy Lascheck and Fontana did not surrender more than two games to their opponent as the Govs cruised to their fifth win of the spring.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action at noon, Saturday, when they host Illinois State at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

  1. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti def. Juanita Mendez / Kaede Hatano, 6-0
  2. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Jessica Hernandez / Maria Arbelaz, 6-1
  3. Asia Fontana / Ayden Kujawa def. Elina Sungatullina / Lara Zugasti, 6-4

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Jessica Hernandez, 6-0, 7-5
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Elina Sungatullina, 6-0, 6-0
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Maria Arbelaz, 6-3, 6-0
  4. Lucy Lascheck def. Juanita Mendez, 6-0, 6-1
  5. Asia Fontana def. Lara Zugasti, 6-1, 6-2
  6. Ayden Kujawa def. Alexandra Leisibach, 6-3, 6-4
