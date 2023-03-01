76 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Events

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce March 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Events

Clarksville Area Chamber of CommerceClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Furniture Connection are proud to host the 14th annual Home Show at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 9:00am – 5:00pm Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

While it may feel like winter has just begun, it is time to start thinking about spring home improvement projects! Vendors throughout the industry will be on hand to showcase new kitchen and bath designs, new home décor and show you what is new and fashionable for your home.

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.


Business After Hours will be held during the Annual Home Show on Friday, March 17th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun!

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

