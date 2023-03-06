Austin Peay State University releases Men’s Basketball Coach Nate James

Clarksville, TN – Last night, we came to the difficult decision to change the leadership of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball program. I would like to thank Nate James for his efforts and dedication to Austin Peay State University. I wish him, Bobbi, and their family nothing but the best moving forward.

We strive for excellence in all aspects of this athletics department. To be candid, our basketball program, both on and off the court, has not lived up to those expectations. While I understand this decision may be questioned after just two seasons, it is my job as the leader of Austin Peay State University Athletics to do my best to ensure we do everything with an eye toward our future and achieve the lofty goals we’ve set for ourselves.

We will begin a national search for the next leader of our men’s basketball program immediately. Our preferred candidate, whomever they are, will be passionate, innovative, and committed to the principles of the ‘Total Gov Concept.’

In addition, this person will be an active member of the Austin Peay State University and Clarksville communities. As we prepare to move into our new basketball home at F&M Bank Arena, we must welcome this new era with the energy and passion this milestone deserves.

We are committed to returning this program to its championship status. This fanbase expects and deserves to regularly compete for conference titles and berths in the NCAA Tournament. When we open F&M Bank Arena, we’ll hang numerous championship banners representing our history from the rafters.

Austin Peay State University basketball has a rich history to celebrate, but we must do our part to add new banners, and that starts with selecting the next leader, one that believes in our student-athletes, APSU, and the vision we have for Stacheville.

It’s time to go to work. I look forward to introducing you to our next APSU men’s basketball coach in the near future.