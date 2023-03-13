APSU Men’s Tennis hosts Doane

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concludes nonconference and begins the second half of its regular season with a Tuesday match that begins at 1:00pm against Doane at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (2-7) dropped a 6-0 match to Chattanooga, Saturday, in its most recent action and looks to end a two-match losing streak in its first-ever meeting with Doane (2-7).

Tom Bolton leads the APSU Govs with five singles wins and has won three doubles matches alongside Giovanni Becchis from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Doane (2-8) has dropped five-straight matches and is looking for its first win since a 7-0 victory against Grand View on February 18th.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following their match against the Tigers, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for their inaugural ASUN Conference match in a March 17th, 10:00am CT contest against Queens at the Howard Leving Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.