APSU Softball blanks Green Bay at home, 2-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closed out it’s six-game homestand by shutting out Green Bay, 2-0, Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors finished its longest homestand in over three years by winning five of the six contests.

The Governors (11-8) scored all its runs in the bottom of the third inning, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson reaching on a one-out double, her second double of the day, and score when Green Bay’s third baseman threw wildly to first base on a ground ball by Kylie Campbell.

Two batters later, Campbell would score on a Green Bay (8-15) wild pitch, making it, 2-0.

Those two runs proved to be all the runs that the APSU Govs would need, as Samantha Miener and Ashley Martin combined for the five-hit shutout, with Martin (2-1) earning the win and Miener the save, her first of the season.

Inside the Boxscore

With her two hits, Lexi Osowski-Anderson moved past Austin Peay State University Hall of Famer Andrea Miller (1993-96) for third-place all-time for career hits, with 211.

The combined shutout by Samantha Miener and Ashley Martin was the APSU Govs first combined shutout since April 18, 2021, when Shelby Harpe and Jordan Benefiel combined to shutout Tennessee State, 4-0.

Osowski-Anderson’s first-inning double was the 50th of her career, the first Governor to reach that milestone in program history.

Samantha Miener’s save was her first of the season, and third of her career, tying her for seventh place all-time in program history.

Osowski-Anderson’s fifth-inning walk was her 60th career base on balls, making her the seventh Governor to reach at least 60 walks in a career.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team hits the road Wednesday, as they travel to Columbia, Tennessee, to square off against #4/7 nationally ranked Tennessee Volunteers, at the Ridley Sports Complex, as part of the Midstate Classic. The game begins at 5:30pm.