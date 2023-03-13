Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays home match against Doane, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team wraps up its nonconference schedule with a Tuesday match against Doane at the Governors Tennis Courts. The game begins at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (8-3) kicked off a perfect weekend at home with a 7-0 victory against Northern Kentucky, before following it up with a 4-1 win against Chattanooga.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng clinched the Govs’ fourth-straight doubles point with their first win together of the season. The APSU Govs then proceeded to sweep NKU in singles after not allowing more than three games across any of its 12 singles sets.

Austin Peay State University earned their fifth-straight win in a 4-1 victory against Chattanooga, Saturday. After winning each of its top doubles matches. Sophia Baranov clinched the win for APSU with her ninth-straight singles victory. The Almaty, Kazakhstan native is second on the team in singles victories – trailing only Jana Leder’s 10-1 mark in singles play this season.

Tuesday’s contest is the Govs’ first-ever meeting (1-8). The Tigers are coming off a 6-1 loss to Bethel, Sunday. Austin Peay State University is the Tigers’ first of two Division I opponents during the 2023 season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following their match against the Tigers, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepares for their inaugural ASUN Conference match in a March 17th, 9:00am CT contest against Queens at the Howard Leving Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.