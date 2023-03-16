Clarksville Christian School announces Dr. Andrea Pewitt as Vice President, Director of Schools

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) has announced Dr. Andrea Pewitt as Vice President and Director of Schools. As the former Director of Academic Innovation and Strategy at Clarksville Christian School, Pewitt will continue to work hand in hand with faculty members to refine programs and develop new academic initiatives, as well as oversee curriculums and operations.

“I am thrilled and honored that Dr. Pewitt has accepted my invitation to oversee our schools at CCS. Her knowledge in education, ability to develop programs, and love for helping people will be vital to our success as CCS continues to experience historic growth,” said Dr. Brad Moser, President, CCS.

Pewitt has been in education for over two decades and came to CCS from Lipscomb University, where she served as the Program Director of the IDEAL Program. Prior to working with Lipscomb, she was a district Special Education Supervisor in Cheatham County, has extensive classroom experience and has presented at numerous conferences at the local, state, regional, and national levels.

Regarding her new role at CCS, Pewitt states, “I am humbled and honored to serve in this new capacity, and I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I am committed to upholding our school’s mission and vision of providing academic excellence while equipping our students for Christian living. Together with our talented faculty and staff, we will continue to ensure that our students receive the best education possible, one that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to succeed in life.”

Pewitt received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University. She then continued her education at APSU, where she earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction, and also an Education Specialist degree in Administration and Supervision. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from Lipscomb University.

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, the Clarksville Christian School (CCS) emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with rigorous academics throughout all areas of the curriculum. The aim of CCS has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith.

With more than two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road, as part of the Marcelina community, a mixed-use, master-planned development.