Saturday, March 18, 2023
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to North Florida, Sunday

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis continues ASUN play against North Florida. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After winning its ASUN Conference opener Friday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces North Florida in a Sunday 9:00am match at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville Florida.

Austin Peay (10-3, 1-0 ASUN) earned a 6-1 victory at Queens in its first-ever ASUN matchup. As they have throughout their seven-match winning streak, the Govs claimed doubles point following wins from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti earned their sixth win in the last seven matches in Friday’s win against the Royals, while Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov improved to 7-0 on the season with their doubles-clinching win.


Austin Peay State University won its No. 2-5 singles matches, with Baranov clinching the victory with her 11th-straight victory.

Sunday’s match is the first between Austin Peay State University and North Florida (8-6, 0-1 ASUN). The Ospreys dropped a 5-2 decision to Stetson, Friday, in their ASUN opener.

North Florida has dropped back-to-back matches entering its contest with the APSU Govs after having a season-best, three-match winning streak come to an end following a 4-3 loss to South Florida, on March 11th.

The Ospreys won a share of the ASUN Regular-Season Championship last season after going 8-1 in Conference play but had its 2022 spring season come to an end following a 4-3 loss to Stetson in the tournament semifinals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After their match at North Florida, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home for four-straight matches, beginning with a Friday 10:00am contest against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.

