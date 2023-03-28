Montgomery County, City of Clarksville Tax Relief Deadline nears

Montgomery County, TN – April 5th, 2023, is the due date to submit property tax relief applications and vouchers through the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department.

To be considered for the program, supporting documents must be filed before the deadline and applications can be provided at either office.

The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department administer a state-funded Tax Relief and Tax Freeze Program to help homeowners 65 and older, disabled homeowners, and disabled military veterans pay their property taxes.

To qualify for Elderly or Disabled tax relief, you must be a homeowner, 65 and older, or disabled. The combined 2022 income of all owners and married couples, even if they are not on the deed, cannot exceed $31,600. For disabled homeowners to qualify for a tax freeze, the homeowner must be 65 by December 31st, 2022, and the combined 2022 income of all owners and married couples, even if they are not on the deed, cannot exceed $40,500.

Veterans qualify based on their service-connected disability rating and are encouraged to apply for the program. There is no income requirement for disabled veterans.

“Montgomery County has one of the most robust programs in the state with over 7,000 homeowners on the Tax Relief Program. As of today, we have 499 participants who’ve not returned their vouchers, and I want to ensure that they remain on the program and that those who need to apply to have access. Our diligent team stands ready to serve you,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is in Suite 101-B, in Veteran’s Plaza. To see available services, including paying taxes online through the County Trustee office, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5717 with questions.

To see the services offered through the City Finance & Revenue Department, visit cityofclarksville.com or call 931.645.7437.