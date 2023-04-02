Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to Kentucky for Ernie Denham Classic

Clarksville, TN – After a strong finish in its last outing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set for its penultimate tournament of the regular season when it plays at Bellarmine’s Ernie Denham Classic, Monday and Tuesday, at the Standard Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bellarmine, Belmont, Bowling Green, Chicago State, Lindenwood, Morehead State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky, Transylvania, Southern Indiana, and UT Martin join Austin Peay at the 14-team, 84-player event – Bellarmine and Transylvania are both fielding an A and B Team.

Jakob Falk Schollert will lead the Governors off the first tee at the par-72, 6,762-yard track. Falk Schollert leads the Govs with a 72.36 stroke average and three rounds in the 60s this season, he also leads the team with all 22 rounds he has played this season counting toward the team score.

After recording his third top-ten finish of the season last time out, Reece Britt is next in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Britt leads the Governors with a dozen rounds at even or under par this season, he also ranks second on the team with a 72.45 stroke average and 21 of the 22 rounds he has played counting toward the team score.

Back in the lineup for Austin Peay, Adam Van Raden and his 74.79 stroke average are in the No. 3 spot. Van Raden carded his second round in the 60s this season when he shot a team-leading 69 against UT Martin in his last appearance; he also ranks third on the team with 17 of the 19 rounds he has played this season counting toward the team score.

After shooting a career-best 222 last week at the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Logan Spurrier makes his second-straight and third appearance of the season in the lineup. Spurrier has a 75.10 stroke average this season with two rounds at even or under par, he has also had four of the six rounds he has played in the lineup this season count toward the team score.

Daniel Love and his 74.62 stroke average round out the lineup for the Governors in the Bluegrass State. Love has five rounds at even or under par this season with one round in the 60s, he has posted a score that counts for the Govs in 11 of the 13 rounds he has played this season.

Finally, Micah Knisley will make his fourth appearance of the season and his first appearance as an individual. Knisley has a 76.40 stroke average this season and five of the ten rounds he has played have counted toward the team score.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Bellarmine’s “B Team” and Morehead State for the first two rounds of the Ernie Denham Classic, which begins with on Monday with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After this weekend’s event, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team wraps up the regular season at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, April 10th-11th, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.