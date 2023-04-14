Austin Peay State University Softball plays Lipscomb on the road

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will make the short 54-mile trip down Interstate 24 to face Lipscomb in a key three-game ASUN Conference series this weekend.

The Governors (20-14, 8-4 ASUN) and the Bisons (17-20, 5-7 ASUN), who are separated by three games in the conference standings, will open play at Draper Diamond on Saturday at 1:00pm with a doubleheader, and conclude the series with a single game on Sunday, also a scheduled 1:00pm first pitch.

Heading into the matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Kylie Campbell (.320, 5 triples, 15 RBI) and Gabi Apiag (.315, 1 HR, 20 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (15-6, 1.90 ERA, 157 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Govs pitching staff, having already worked 136.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-5, 1 save, 5.29 ERA, 18 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 1 save, 4.04 ERA, 25 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 4.04 ERA, 5 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Bisons are led at the plate by Kamrie Rich (.302, 3 HR, 18 RBI), while Emily Yakubowski (10-10, 2.12 ERA, 87 K’s) leads the Lipscomb pitching staff.

Between the lines

The Austin Peay State University Governors enter the weekend in fourth place in the ASUN standings, while the Lipscomb Bisons are in ninth place.

The opening game of the series will be the 39th overall meeting between the two mid-state programs.

The series opener will be the first meeting between the two schools since April 23rd, 2019.

Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 28-10.

The APSU Govs are 7-12 in games versus Lipscomb in Nashville.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets for other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home on Wednesday at 4:00pm to face Chattanooga in a non-conference single game to begin a four-game homestand.