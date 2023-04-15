Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 15th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls along SR 112 and SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-24 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes: MM 40-46, 48-49, 52-53, 57-63.

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating north & southbound lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 48 – 50 and 32 – 40)

I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)

4/17 – 4/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 westbound to place bridge deck seal and final paving.

4/14 at 9:00pm continuously until 4/17 at 5:00am, there will be two lanes closed on I-40 westbound at Fairfield Avenue (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic detoured to I-440. I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-40 around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 westbound will be closed. The off-ramp to Hermitage Ave will be closed.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

4/17, 11:45pm – 3:00am, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB to replace a DMS near Charlotte Pike. (mm 200 – 202)

4/17, 8:00pm – 11:15pm, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB to replace a DMS near White Bridge Road. (MM 202-204)

4/16, 11:45pm – 3:00am, the four left lanes of I-40 EB will be closed to replace a DMS near I-440. (MM204 – 205)

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

4/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and rolling roadblocks for the installation of overhead sign gantries.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Humphreys County / Hickman County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations.

Robertson County

I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

4/16 – 4/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary and intermittent lane closures on I-65 SB for setting beams at bridge 7. Slow rolling traffic for setting beams will be utilized. (MM 116-118)

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm on the following roads:

Davidson County SR 100

Davidson County SR 45

Davidson County SR 171

Davidson County SR 251

Davidson County 254

Davidson County – I-24

Blasting Operations (private development)

Daily, 2:00pm – 2:30pm, Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute increments for blasting operations

Rutherford County – I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)

Davidson County – I-40

Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory Lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic light installation

Nightly, 9:00pm – 3:00am, Right lane and shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp (MM192)