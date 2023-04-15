APSU Women’s Golf sophomore Erica Scutt earns Second Team All-ASUN Conference honors

Atlanta, GA – Erica Scutt, a sophomore on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, earned Second Team All-ASUN Conference honors, the league announced Friday.
Scutt is the first golfer in program history to earn All-ASUN honors after being named an All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-OVC Newcomer selection during her freshman season last year.
“It’s so good to see that Erica is being recognized for all of her hard work,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “She is extremely dedicated to this sport and she deserves all the good things coming her way. Her enthusiasm for life and golf is inspiring, and I am so proud that she’s a member of this team.”
An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt leads the Governors with a 74.23 stroke average this season. Scutt also leads the team with 26 counting rounds in 26 rounds played while playing in all nine tournaments this season.
Scutt opened the 2022-23 season with the two best 18-hole scores in Austin Peay history – 64 and 66 in the first two rounds of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Scutt closed out the tournament with a 74 to collect her first collegiate win and post a score of 204 – the best 54-hole mark in program history.
At the Lady Red Wolves Classic, Scutt posted the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history when she shot a 216; she then carded the 10th-best 54-hole mark when she fired a 219 at the Huntsvillw.org Intercollegiate. Scutt finished the season with four top-five finishes, five top-ten finishes, and has been the APSU Govs top finisher in four events.
With two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par, Scutt ranks second on the team in both categories. She also leads Austin Peay with an .899 winning percentage this season, posting a 638-72-20 head-to-head record.
Scutt and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will tee it up at their first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 16th-18th, at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owen Cross Roads, Alabama.
For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.
ASUN All-Conference Teams
First Team All-Conference
Mary Kate Smith, Lipscomb
Claire Vermette, Jacksonville State
Lara Jecnik, Kennesaw State
Bella Kil, Kennesaw State
Christine Eisenbeiss, North Florida
Second Team All-Conference
Erica Scutt, Austin Peay
Elin Kumlin, Central Arkansas
Meva Schmit, Kennesaw State
Siarra Stout, Lipscomb
Lauren Thompson, Lipscomb
Third Team All-Conference
Rylea Marcum, Eastern Kentucky
Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast
Susan Olivares, Jacksonville
Cameron Neilson, Kennesaw State
Jessie Cai, North Florida
All-Freshman Team
Leonie Wulfers, Florida Gulf Coast
Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast
Valeria Ramirez, Central Arkansas
Wyndham Burnett, North Florida
Ivete Rodrigues, Jacksonville