APSU Women’s Golf sophomore Erica Scutt earns Second Team All-ASUN Conference honors

Atlanta, GA – Erica Scutt, a sophomore on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, earned Second Team All-ASUN Conference honors, the league announced Friday.

Scutt is the first golfer in program history to earn All-ASUN honors after being named an All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-OVC Newcomer selection during her freshman season last year.

“It’s so good to see that Erica is being recognized for all of her hard work,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “She is extremely dedicated to this sport and she deserves all the good things coming her way. Her enthusiasm for life and golf is inspiring, and I am so proud that she’s a member of this team.”

An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt leads the Governors with a 74.23 stroke average this season. Scutt also leads the team with 26 counting rounds in 26 rounds played while playing in all nine tournaments this season.

Scutt opened the 2022-23 season with the two best 18-hole scores in Austin Peay history – 64 and 66 in the first two rounds of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Scutt closed out the tournament with a 74 to collect her first collegiate win and post a score of 204 – the best 54-hole mark in program history.

At the Lady Red Wolves Classic, Scutt posted the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history when she shot a 216; she then carded the 10th-best 54-hole mark when she fired a 219 at the Huntsvillw.org Intercollegiate. Scutt finished the season with four top-five finishes, five top-ten finishes, and has been the APSU Govs top finisher in four events.

With two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par, Scutt ranks second on the team in both categories. She also leads Austin Peay with an .899 winning percentage this season, posting a 638-72-20 head-to-head record.

Scutt and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will tee it up at their first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 16th-18th, at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owen Cross Roads, Alabama.

ASUN All-Conference Teams

First Team All-Conference

Mary Kate Smith, Lipscomb

Claire Vermette, Jacksonville State

Lara Jecnik, Kennesaw State

Bella Kil, Kennesaw State

Christine Eisenbeiss, North Florida

Second Team All-Conference

Erica Scutt, Austin Peay

Elin Kumlin, Central Arkansas

Meva Schmit, Kennesaw State

Siarra Stout, Lipscomb

Lauren Thompson, Lipscomb

Third Team All-Conference

Rylea Marcum, Eastern Kentucky

Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast

Susan Olivares, Jacksonville

Cameron Neilson, Kennesaw State

Jessie Cai, North Florida

All-Freshman Team

Leonie Wulfers, Florida Gulf Coast

Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast

Valeria Ramirez, Central Arkansas

Wyndham Burnett, North Florida

Ivete Rodrigues, Jacksonville